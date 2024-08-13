District Man Charged With Murder On Federal Lands In Maryland Park, Police Say

Ronald Brisbon, also of DC, was arrested and charged with murder on federal lands in connection to the fatal stabbing of Jeffrey Strong, 38, at Greenbelt Park on Monday morning.

According to US Park Police, officers were called to the park at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 12, where they found Strong suffering from traumatic injuries after suffering multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later on Monday, Brisbon was arrested and charged with the murder.

Police noted that the fatal stabbing was an isolated incident and thre is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

