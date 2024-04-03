District Man Busted With Toddler Torture Porn In Southeast Heading To Prison: Feds

Southeast DC resident Donte Mintz, 30, has been sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty last summer to attempted receipt of child pornography, which was accepted by a judge on Tuesday, April 2.

According to court documents, Mintz possessed, received, and distributed child pornography in October 2020, which was flagged by an employee at Dropbox, who tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that there was suspected child sex abuse material (CSAM) found uploaded to Mintz's account.

In November 2020, an employee on the KIK messaging app alerted the NCMEC that they had also found suspected CSAM on Mintz's account there.

The following July, police executed a search warrant at Mintz's Southeast DC apartment, and during the probe, he advised investigators that he had shared, uploaded, and viewed child sex abuse material.

A review of his phone and laptop led to the recovery of thousands of files, including more than 230 known and identified victims.

"Mintz was a member of many online communities where he exchanged and discussed sexual abuse material," prosecutors said. "He then saved his child sexual abuse material to a Dropbox account and to electronic devices that he could access anywhere."

Mintz pleaded guilty on June 14, 2023, and the judge accepted his plea on April 2. In addition to the prison term, Mintz must also serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Restitution for Mintz's victims is pending and to be determined at a later date.

