District Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Girl 'Regularly' For Years: Feds

Tyrone Wiggins pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree child abuse after he regularly engaged in sexual acts with a minor starting when she was 10 years old and continuing until she was 18.

According to his plea agreement, between May 1999 and October 1999, when the girl was 13 years old and he was 42, Wiggins sexually abused her on multiple occasions. He further admitted that he abused her when she was 10 and continued to do so through her teenage years.

All of the sexual abuse took place in Washington, DC, prosecutors noted.

Wiggins is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

