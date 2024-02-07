District Man Admits To Choking Child Until He Blacked Out During Violent Assault In DC: Feds

Keenan Smith pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to his role in violently assaulting a child in November last year, prosecutors announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

According to the government's evidence, on Nov. 17, 2023, Smith grabbed the child by his throat, using both of his hands, and slammed him to the floor, causing the child to hit the back of his head.

He also admitted to strangling the child by squeezing his throat with both hands, "restricting the normal circulation of blood, and breathing of the child until he lost hearing and vision, blacking out in the process.

Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of second-degree cruelty to children and felony strangulation. He has been in custody since his arrest last month, where he will remain until he is sentenced, according to officials.

Smith will face up to five years in prison for felony strangulation and up to 10 years for second-degree child cruelty to children. His sentencing date has been set for April 5.

