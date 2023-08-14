District Man Admits To Attempting To Kill Roommate: Feds

Jose Avelino Felipe pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia with one count of assault with intent to kill following a stabbing in their home in 2021.

According to court documents, on Dec. 4, 2021, Avelino Felipe and his wife were living in the same apartment as his victim and her husband.

On the night of the stabbing, Avelino Felipe and the husband got into a physical altercation, and both left the shared home. When Avelino Felipe returned, he went to his victim's bedroom and asked whether she would call the police.

She said she would not.

That did not matter.

Prosecutors said that Avelino Felipe then stabbed her twice with a knife, once in the chest, and once in the left shoulder. He then fled the apartment as police arrived.

Both the victim and her husband required emergency surgery for injuries sustained in the ordeal. The former continues to rehab and recover as of Monday, Aug. 14.

Avelino Felipe was arrested in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

