Dispute Turns Deadly Between Two Men Watching Soccer Game In Adams Morgan

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, officers were called to the 2200 block of 18th Street NW near a recreational center and Marie Reed Elementary School, where there was a soccer game being played.

Smith said that a suspect and his victim were seen engaged in a contentious conversation while sitting on the concrete barriers overlooking the match.

During the dispute one pulled out a gun, shot the other, and walked away, she added.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Police described the suspect as being a Black man who is approximately 6-foot, chubby with tattoos with a medium complexion who was wearing all black at the time of the shooting and had a dark backpack.

No information about the victim was provided by police.

“This does not appear to be anything other than a dispute between two individuals. There is no threat to public safety at this time,” Smith stressed. “My message is this … We’ve had a lot of gun violence and this needs to stop.

“There appears to be this message or concern where people don’t know how to solve conflicts and we’re asking folks that if there is an issue or problem, to call the police to respond to those things.”

