Details Released After Man Found Shot On Malcolm X Avenue Hours Before MLK Day In DC: MPD

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue SE, where there was a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the man that he had been shot in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injury.

During the investigation, detectives found video of a red sedan believed to be involved in the shooting. The victim's condition was not immediately available on Monday, Jan. 15 while many were celebrating the holiday weekend.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect vehicle has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

