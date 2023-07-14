DC's Hannah Levy, 33, Mourned As Pivotal Professional, Loving Mom

Hannah died suddenly on July 3, at 33 years old, according to a statement released by the Beekeeper Group. In 2010, Hannah served as the organization's first employee, later rising to the position of partner.

A Walt Whitman High School graduate, Hannah grew up in Potomac, MD before moving to DC, according to her obituary and LinkedIn page.

"She played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s operations and strategy, and her contributions have left an indelible mark on the organization," the group writes.

"Hannah will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family, friends, career, and community."

More than $113,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of Friday, July 14, for her son, Bobby, and husband, Andy Gruhin.

The fund notes Hannah was "a new mother, a loving wife, a devoted daughter and sister, a doting aunt, and the most generous friend and colleague we could imagine."

A graveside service was held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, in Clarksburg, MD.

