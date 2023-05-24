DC Officer Snapped Photo Of Bra-Clad Woman While Serving Arrest Warrant: Authorities

Larry Garrett, a member of the MPD's Criminal Apprehension Unit, has been a member of the police department since 2006. His police powers have since been revoked.

The victim, who was not the target of the investigation on Feb. 23, was initially asked by one of Larry Garrett's colleagues to get off of her phone and get dressed, but Garrett, 41, allegedly told her to sit down and wait for the other officers, according to court documents initially released by NBC.

The victim allegedly asked Garrett if she could put on clothes, but Garrett told her to have a seat until the other officers were finished with the target of the warrant, police papers show. Garrett later told the victim she could cover up, but she later told other female officers who asked the same question that she did not want to cover up, and sat in her bra and leggings, papers say.

While waiting for the approval of a search warrant, Garrett unlocked his department issued phone, opened the camera and zoomed to its maximum setting, police paperwork says. He allegedly focused the camera on the victim — still in her bra and leggings — capturing a photo of her from the neck down.

Garrett viewed the photo and zoomed in on the pubic area, exited the photo, reopened it, and then deleted it.

"MPD’s IAD investigated the allegations and recommended charges to the United States Attorney’s Office," the MPD said in a statement to Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.