DC Man Convicted Of Knocking Out Child's Teeth During Attack In Front Of Younger Sisters: Feds

Anthony Johnson, 42, was found guilty this week for his role in the assault of a child whose mother he was familiar with, according to the DOJ.

According to the government's evidence, on April 5, 2022, Johnson entered the home of the 12-year-old, who was at home with several of his younger siblings, grandmother, and uncle.

Johnson knew the victim’s mother, prosecutors said, and after entering the house, Johnson approached the child and began physically fighting with him on the first floor of the home.

It is unclear what caused the fight.

When the 12-year-old attempted to run away up a flight of stairs Johnson grabbed his victim’s leg, pulled him down the stairs, and punched him in the face, knocking out three teeth, officials say.

At the time of the assault, officials made note that two of the child's sisters were also home and witnessed the attack of their older brother.

One called 911, and first responders took the child to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, while Johnson was arrested.

Johnson was convicted by a jury on Friday of first-degree cruelty to children and assault of significant bodily injury of a minor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

