DC Man Accused Of Holding Woman Captive, Forcing Her Into Commercial Sex Acts, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 12 that Southeast DC resident Donjoeve Preston, 27, is facing a host of charges after targeting a woman.

According to police, Preston held his victim against her will in a home in the 300 block of DIvision Avenue NE, and during her time in captivity she was forced to engage in commercial sexual acts.

No information about the victim was provided by investigators.

Preston was arrested and charged with:

Kidnapping;

Simple assault;

Threats to injure or kidnap a person;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Trafficking in commercial sex acts.

No information about his initial court appearance was provided by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.