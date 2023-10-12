Fair 64°

SHARE

DC Man Accused Of Holding Woman Captive, Forcing Her Into Commercial Sex Acts, Police Say

A man who held a woman against her will and forced her into commercial sex acts has been arrested in DC.

Metropolitan police announced the arrest on Thursday.
Metropolitan police announced the arrest on Thursday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 12 that Southeast DC resident Donjoeve Preston, 27, is facing a host of charges after targeting a woman.

According to police, Preston held his victim against her will in a home in the 300 block of DIvision Avenue NE, and during her time in captivity she was forced to engage in commercial sexual acts.

No information about the victim was provided by investigators.

Preston was arrested and charged with: 

  • Kidnapping;
  • Simple assault;
  • Threats to injure or kidnap a person;
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon;
  • Trafficking in commercial sex acts.

No information about his initial court appearance was provided by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE