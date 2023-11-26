DC Dognapping Victim Shares Footage In Desperate Plea For Help: 'He Threatened To End My Life'

Teffiney Worthy got a French bulldog puppy shortly after she lost her other dog during floods last August at District Dogs NE daycare facility.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Worthy was met by an armed dognapper at the door of her Northeast DC home, she and police said.

Armed with a taser, the man demanded Worthy's 6-month-old puppy Hendrix, then got into a black Nissan with tinted windows and paper tags and fled eastbound on Monroe Street NE, police said.

Worthy shared a photo of the dognapper and video of the incident on X.

"I am currently searching for my dog Hendrix who was stolen from me by a threat to end my life with a weapon in hand. It seems like a double loss this year for me," she wrote in a GoFundMe campaign started on Sunday morning.

"First loss was due to my puppy dying at District Dogs NE day care facility from negligence/flood and recently to being threatened to end my life if I didn’t give up my dog."

Anyone who can identify this suspect, has knowledge of this incident, or has knowledge on the location of the puppy should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

