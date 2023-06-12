DC Among 'Safest' For LGBTQ+ Pride, Study Says

Washington DC came in at No. 2 on LawnStarter's "2023's Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities" list.

The study ranked America's "200 biggest U.S. cities based on 20 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as anti-discrimination policies, the share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ support resources," the organization said.

Affordability, LGBTQ-friendly healthcare access, and "Pride-readiness," were also factored into the rankings. You can read about the methodology here.

1 San Francisco, CA

2 Washington, DC

3 Seattle, WA

4 Denver, CO

5 Boston, MA

6 Portland, OR

7 New York, NY

8 Pittsburgh, PA

9 Oakland, CA

10 Atlanta, GA

The worst-ranked cities were all in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, according to the study.

You can read the full study here.

