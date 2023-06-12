Overcast 77°

DC Among 'Safest' For LGBTQ+ Pride, Study Says

When protests against LGBTQ+ are on the rise, community members (and allies) may want to look for not only the best place to celebrate during Pride month but also the safest place to live. 

Jillian Pikora
Washington DC came in at No. 2 on LawnStarter's "2023's Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities" list.

The study ranked America's "200 biggest U.S. cities based on 20 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as anti-discrimination policies, the share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ support resources," the organization said.

Affordability, LGBTQ-friendly healthcare access, and "Pride-readiness," were also factored into the rankings. You can read about the methodology here

  • 1 San Francisco, CA
  • 2 Washington, DC
  • 3 Seattle, WA
  • 4 Denver, CO
  • 5 Boston, MA
  • 6 Portland, OR
  • 7 New York, NY
  • 8 Pittsburgh, PA
  • 9 Oakland, CA
  • 10 Atlanta, GA

The worst-ranked cities were all in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, according to the study. 

You can read the full study here. 

