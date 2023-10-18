Davon Fuller, Former Staffer For DC Councilwoman, Shot Dead Outside Safeway

Northwest resident Davon Fuller, 28 — a former staff member for Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau — was killed outside the supermarket in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue NE on Monday, Oct. 16, officials announced.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m. following a disagreement in the store Safeway. Fuller was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Fuller, who played football at UMass Dartmouth was a former constituent services representative for Nadeau's office for two years in 2018 and 2019.

"Davon grew up in Ward 1, was well-loved in our community, and worked incredibly hard in our office," Nadeau stated. "He was a proud and caring father of two young children (and) his murder is a tragic loss. I sincerely hope there is justice for him."

Advocate Markus Batchelor also took to social media to mourn Fuller's passing.

According to Commissioner Kelvin Brown, Fuller was a father who cared about his community and tried to make lives better for his neighbors.

Fuller has a checkered past in DC, with a previous arrest for a shooting in 2019 when shots were fired at a man during a dispute in front of a marijuana pop-up in Northeast DC.

His shooter was described as a Black man who was in his early 20s with a dark complexion who was last seen armed while wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

