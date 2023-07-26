A Few Clouds 72°

Crown Jewel Of $6.95M Arlington Penthouse Might Be DC Views (Photos)

An Arlington penthouse is on the market for $6.95 million — and the selling point might just be the panoramic views of Washington DC.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The luxury condo is actually two units combined and sits on the 29th floor of the Waterview Condominium, located in Arlington's Rosslyn neighborhood at 1111 18th St. N.

It boasts three bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths, and spans 4,600 square feet.

Purchased by the current owners in 2008 as a “white box," the owners hired Peterson and Collins to build it out, and had it designed by Rina Yan.

Details include Clive Cristian cabinetry, Waterworks fixtures, Subzero and Wolf Appliances, automated shades, integrated speakers, and detailed finishes and moldings. 

The crown jewel? 270-degree views of Washington DC.

Listing agents are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith, of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Click here for the complete listing or to contact the listing agents.

