Shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the 44000 block of Keller Square, where they found Michai Dandridge-Carter outside the Ashburn Meadows complex.

The Sterling resident was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a single gunshot wound. Rashaun Owens is now wanted in connection to the fatal shooting.

Following his death, colleague's of Dandridge-Carter's grandfather has raised more than $15,000 on behalf of his family in the days since he was murdered.

"In the face of this tragedy, we find ourselves bound by a shared sense of compassion and solidarity," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign posted.

"Today, we come together not only as coworkers but as a community driven by empathy and the desire to support one another in times of immense sorrow."

Dandridge-Carter was described as being "a vibrant young soul, taken from this world far too soon, leaving behind a void that words cannot begin to fill.

"With heavy hearts, we rally around one of our own, a beloved coworker who has been touched by unimaginable loss," they added. "In the wake of such profound loss, our hearts ache with grief alongside our colleague and his family.

"Together, we have the power to ease the burden of financial strain during this most challenging time. We extend our hands in unity, joining forces to honor Michai's lovely memory."

Services for Dandridge-Carter have been scheduled for Saturday, March 2.

"Through our collective efforts, we seek to lift the weight of funeral expenses and alleviate the worry of providing nourishment for grieving loved ones," Maya Honesty continued. "Every contribution, no matter the size, serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to stand by one another in times of need.

"May our actions speak louder than words, offering comfort and support to our coworker and their family as they navigate this unfathomable loss."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

