Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia this week on multiple counts of felony murder and other related offenses for his alleged role in the killing of Bristow resident Muntsier Sharfi in July 2021 and Zekariya Elmi, 26, in April 2022.

On July 8, 2021, Prince George's County Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 3300 block of Southern Avenue SE, where they found Sharfi, 24, a former UVA-Wise football player, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a parked vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was later determined that he was shot nearby in the 3300 block of Erie Street SE.

Months later, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. on April 25, 2022, to the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue NE to investigate a traffic accident and possible shooting involving Elmi.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the area, and he was pronounced dead "after all life-saving efforts failed," officials said.

Both fatal shootings remain under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fitzhugh-Clingman was indicted on multiple charges of first-degree murder while armed (felony murder), with aggravating circumstances, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

He was also charged for the attempted armed robbery of Sharfi, Elmi, and a third person.

Fitzhugh-Clingman is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 12. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

