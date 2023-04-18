Community Rallying To Restore Defaced DC Mural Of Black Pioneer Paul Robeson

The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect who is wanted for destroying property in the 1300 block of U Street in Northwest DC over the weekend.

In the photos, a White man with a thin moustache, hat, and colorful shirt can be seen spray-painting over the mural of Robeson, which was painted by a pair of artists in 2015 to celebrate Robeson’s impressive life.

The man was caught tagging the mural at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, according to officials. He reportedly skateboarded away when he was approached by Good Samaritans, who alerted the police.

Following the defacement of the mural, the community organized a GoFundMe to help raise cash to help restore the painting to its former glory.

“We seek your assistance in restoring the beautiful Paul Robeson interactive mural,” organizers said. “This mural has been a source of pride to DC residents and visitors from across the United States and tourists from abroad.

“The mural has come under attack by vandals and we seek to restore and enhance its beauty and educational components.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or sending a message to the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe to restore Paul Robeson’s mural can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.