Code Purple: DC Region Records Unprecedented Air Quality Level

On Thursday, June 8, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and District Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a “Code Purple” air quality alert for Washington, DC.

The "Code Purple" indicates that air conditions are very unhealthy for the entire public, not just those suffering from respiratory illness.

It is believed to be the first time a "Code Purple" was called for fine particle pollution in the region.

Things could still be getting worse, officials are cautioning.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to cause unhealthy air quality in the DMV region through the rest of the week, possibly getting worse on Friday, June 9.

"When the Air Quality Index is above 200 in your area (Code Purple or Maroon), all groups should stay indoors as much as possible," officials said. "Those who must work outside should reduce work outside if possible, and if not, wear a mask (N95 or KN95 equivalent)."

The smoky conditions led to the Washington Nationals postponing their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and DC Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities.

That National Zoo was closed on Thursday, and airports in the region are monitoring conditions, though no flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday morning.

Emergency shelters were also opened at the Downtown Day Services Center on New York Avenue NW and the East Center Day Care on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

