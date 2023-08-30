Childhood Besties' Popular Cookie Chain Sets Opening Date In Arlington

Chip City will be opening on Campbell Avenue in Shirlington, in the first quarter of 2024, Daily Voice has learned. The sweet eatery will be replacing Yogi Castle, which closed in 2022.

Chip City has a rotating weekly menu. This week's flavors include pina colada, dairy-free brookie, triple chocolate, oatmeal apple pie, and s'mores.

Founders Teddy Gailas and Peter Phillips' used to challenge each other with who could make the better cookie ultimately combined efforts to open Chip City in Queens, NY, in 2017.

Five years later, Chip City is coming in hot, up and down the East Coast.

Chip City, 4014 Campbell Ave., Arlington, (The Village at Shirlington), Coming January 2024.

