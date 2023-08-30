Light Rain 76°

SHARE

Childhood Besties' Popular Cookie Chain Sets Opening Date In Arlington

A fast-expanding cookie chain started by two childhood friends is setting its sights on a new Arlington location.

Chip City
Chip City Photo Credit: Chip City
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Chip City will be opening on Campbell Avenue in Shirlington, in the first quarter of 2024, Daily Voice has learned. The sweet eatery will be replacing Yogi Castle, which closed in 2022.

Chip City has a rotating weekly menu. This week's flavors include pina colada, dairy-free brookie, triple chocolate, oatmeal apple pie, and s'mores.

Founders Teddy Gailas and Peter Phillips' used to challenge each other with who could make the better cookie ultimately combined efforts to open Chip City in Queens, NY, in 2017.

Five years later, Chip City is coming in hot, up and down the East Coast.

Chip City, 4014 Campbell Ave., Arlington, (The Village at Shirlington), Coming January 2024.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE