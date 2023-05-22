Child Airlifted To Area Hospital After Crash In DC (DEVELOPING)

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 2800 block of New York Avenue to investigate a reported crash that left at least four people with injuries, officials say.

One child was airlifted to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon. One adult suffered critical injuries and was taken by paramedics to the hospital, one suffered "serious", and a fourth had what were described as "minor" injuries.

Initial reports that claimed the crash involved a dump truck were unfounded, according to police. Additional details were not released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

