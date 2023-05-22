A Few Clouds 67°

SHARE

Child Airlifted To Area Hospital After Crash In DC (DEVELOPING)

One child suffered critical injuries in a crash that left three others hospitalized on Monday morning in Northeast DC.

Maryland State Police helicopter
Maryland State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 2800 block of New York Avenue to investigate a reported crash that left at least four people with injuries, officials say.

One child was airlifted to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon. One adult suffered critical injuries and was taken by paramedics to the hospital, one suffered "serious", and a fourth had what were described as "minor" injuries.

Initial reports that claimed the crash involved a dump truck were unfounded, according to police. Additional details were not released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE