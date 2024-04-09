District resident Charles Thompson, Jr., 38, was arrested over the weekend and charged for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman inside a home in the 3900 block of Davis Place NW.

On Saturday, Thompson and his victim were inside an apartment when he brandished what was believed to be a handgun - later determined to be a replica - and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the woman.

When he was rebuffed, police say that Thompson forced the victim to remain in the apartment until she was able to escape at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

Responding officers attempted to coax Thompson out of the apartment, but he refused, prompting a barricade to be declared. He eventually relented shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night, opened his door, and was arrested without further incident.

Thompson was charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

