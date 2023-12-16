127-Year-Old Firehouse Destroyed By Massive Fire In DC

Fire crews had their hands full on Friday night as flames tore through the former firehouse, which was under renovation in the 1600 block of North Capitol Street.

First responders were called at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday when flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

A second alarm was quickly called in less than an hour, and several nearby homes had to be evacuated as a precaution as firefighters worked to corral the flames with an assist from departments in neighboring counties.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, officials said that the fire was largely knocked down, though they were still dousing the building to knock down hotspots.

More than two dozen units were called to the scene with at least 125 firefighters on hand to battle the blaze, which was declared under control early on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported. Several roads in the area were closed for hours while the fire was raging.

Crews remained at the scene into Saturday afternoon as thy continue to investigate and evaluate the building.

The former firehouse destroyed in the fire was built in 1896 during a period of development along North Capitol Street and was active for nearly 100 years until 1987, officials said It originally housed horse drawn fire engines.

