New Amazon Fresh Store Opens In Arlington

A new Amazon Fresh grocery store has opened in Arlington. It's the first location in Arlington County for the chain and is part of the company's push into Northern Virginia.

The newest Amazon Fresh opened in Crystal City — 1550 Crystal Drive — on Thursday, July 7. Amazon announced its plans for the location in May. The 16,000-square-feet is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The newest location includes the chain's most-talked-about feature — the Just Walk Out system. If you're unfamiliar, Just Walk Out is what it sounds like. Shoppers get their groceries and can skip the checkout lines. Cameras and artificial intelligence track what's in your cart, and you pay through your Amazon account, an app, or an in-store code.

Cashiers are on hand if you prefer.

Along with new technology, Amazon Fresh will bring jobs. A press release about the grand opening said the company needs hundreds of employees for the Arlington store, and the jobs pay $15.50 an hour.

The Arlington store is the third Amazon Fresh to open in Northern Virginia over the past two months. The company opened a 45,000-square feet location in June at the Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center on Sudley Road in Manassas.

A 38,000-square-feet Amazon Fresh store opened in Lorton at 9409 Lorton Market Street two weeks ago.

The company already had stores in Franconia and Fairfax.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.