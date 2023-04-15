Massive Athletic Country Club, Workspace To Elevate Arlington (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A sprawling "athletic country club" and workspace dubbed Life Time is readying its Arlington opening.

Located at 1440 North Edgewood St., the 113-square-foot, four-story destination features an 85,000-square-foot athletic county club and 28,000-square-foot premium coworking space. A preview space is now open for prospective members.

The one-of-a-kind athletic country club and its premier coworking destination will be a main anchor for Regency Center’s The Crossing Clarendon, to be comprised of shops, restaurants, offices and more.

Designed for individuals and companies, Life Time Work will feature elegantly designed and highly functional private offices, open-plan workspaces, conference rooms and more, along with multiple, hard-to-find amenities, flexible monthly memberships and access to every Life Time athletic country club nationwide.

The breadth of programs, services and amenities at Life Time Clarendon athletic country club include:

Six dedicated studios hosting more than 100 weekly Life Time Large Group Classes in barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga, with additional spaces for Signature Small Group Training programs Alpha, GTX and Ultra Fit.

Dynamic Personal Trainers to lead members through personalized sessions across the spacious, workout floor featuring top-of-the-line cardiovascular and strength training equipment.

LT Recovery for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments and chiropractic care.

Kids Academy with infant and toddler areas and three studios for programming, including a Kids Gym, an Activity/Movement Studio and an Art/Language Studio for kids up to age 11.

LifeSpa salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage services.

LifeCafe and Life Time Lounge with a full-service, fast casual menu featuring, wholesome, real-food from protein shakes and smoothies to salad, sandwiches and bowls, and meals for kids.

ARORA classes, programs and community for older adults who want to stay healthy and social.

Life Time owns and operates six clubs in Virginia including Centreville, Fairfax, Gainesville, Gaithersburg, Reston and Sterling.

Click here for a video rendering of Life Time at The Crossing Clarendon and here for a video rendering of its workspace.

The Preview Center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the club’s website or call 703.666.2900.

