Bus Riding Bank Robber Busted With Stolen Cash In Clarendon: Police

Local resident Asia Strong is facing charges following an early-morning robbery at TD Bank in the 3000 block of Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon on Wednesday, officials say.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, shortly before 8:30 a.m. on March 13, officers responded to the bank, where Strong allegedly walked into the building, approached a teller, and demanded cash.

At no point was a weapon implied or displayed. No injuries were reported.

Police say that Strong made off with an undisclosed amount of money and got onto a bus, which was tracked to the area of Columbia Pike and South Courthouse Road, where the 42-year-old was spotted exiting the bus and taken into custody without incident.

Stolen cash was recovered, Strong was arrested and charged with robbery.

She is being held without bond.

