Brothers In DMV Region Admit To Operating Open-Air Drug Market At DC Shell Station

It was a family affair for District Heights, resident Douglas Campbell and Southeast DC native Delonte Campbell, who admitted this week to felony charges in connection to their roles in selling drugs in the District, federal officials announced.

The two are among six facing charges for the drug distribution conspiracy at the Shell gas station in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street SE.

Prosecutors say that the gas station was the home for daily drug deals in the parking lot and surrounding areas, often while the dealers were armed with firearms. They noted that while operating the open-air market, violence in the region escalated, which is believed to be directly connected to the drug sales.

The six would traffic drugs at the Shell Station using hand gestures and social media advertisements, according to officials, and once a possible customer was lured in, the co-conspirators would often conduct the deals in plain view.

Sales were coordinated with each other, and the six were in constant communication to help further their drug trade.

Specifically, Douglas Campbell pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Delonte Campbell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Others charged for the conspiracy include:

Lavon Alphonso Blakeney, 28, of Southeast, DC;

David Ashton, 24, of Hyattsville;

Keynote Obatunde Lorenzo Lewis, 20, of Southeast DC;

Tyrell Davon Jones, 28, of Temple Hills.

All are awaiting sentencing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.