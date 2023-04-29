Botched Jewelry Store Heist Leaves Would-Be Robbers Empty-Handed In Falls Church: Police

Officers from the City of Falls Church Police Department were called to a jewelry store in the 1100 block of West Broad Street after hours on Friday, April 28, where there was a reported attempted armed robbery that went terribly wrong.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Friday night.

Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac parking in front of the business, with one person exiting the vehicle and using a sledgehammer to break the storefront glass window.

Once the window was broken, police say that four more people got out and entered the business. Two shots were fired, and the suspects got spooked and proceeded to flee in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the botched heist, and nothing was stolen.

The five suspect were only described by the police as “males and females.” Exact descriptions were not provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted heist has been asked to contact investigators at the City of Falls Church Police by calling (703) 241-5053 or emailing police@fallschurchva.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.