Bomb Squad Evacuates Pentagon City Mall Over Suspicious Vehicle

An Arlington mall was evacuated and a vehicle owner issued a banning notice after a weekend incident.

Arlington County FD Bomb Squad.

 Photo Credit: Arlington County FD
Cecilia Levine
The bomb squad was called to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, over a parked, unoccupied suspicious vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

As a precaution during the preliminary investigation, mall security personnel evacuated the Fashion Centre. Members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene, cleared the vehicle and determined there was no credible threat. 

The evacuation was subsequently lifted. 

During the course of the investigation, the owner of the vehicle was located and issued a banning notice for the property.

