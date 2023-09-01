Body Found In Dumpster After Fire In Arlington: Police

Firefighters responded to reports of a dumpster fire on the 200 block of S. Veitch Street, around 11:40 a.m., Arlington spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

After the fire was put out, a woman was found dead in the dumpster, Savage said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. The preliminary investigation has not revealed an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

