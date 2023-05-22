Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Best Ice Cream Shops In Northern VA

The weather's warm and summer is just around the corner.

Ice cream from Nathan's Dairy Bar.
Ice cream from Nathan's Dairy Bar. Photo Credit: Nathan's Dairy Bar
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Whether you want some hard ice cream, something with a twist or good ol' fashion soft serve, shops across northern Virginia are scooping something for everyone.

Here's a list of the most popular ice cream shops across the area.

Carl's Frozen Custard, Fredericksburg

Frostie Moose Soft Ice Cream Store, Woodbridge

Mimi's Handmade, Arlington

Nathan's Dairy Bar, Manassas

Nicecream, Arlington

Swirlie's Soft-Serve, Manassas

Tilly's Ice Cream, Stafford

Woody's Ice Cream, Fairfax

This list was made according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites. If you feel we missed one, kindly email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE