Best Ice Cream Shops In Northern VA

Whether you want some hard ice cream, something with a twist or good ol' fashion soft serve, shops across northern Virginia are scooping something for everyone.
Here's a list of the most popular ice cream shops across the area.
Carl's Frozen Custard, Fredericksburg
Frostie Moose Soft Ice Cream Store, Woodbridge
Mimi's Handmade, Arlington
Nathan's Dairy Bar, Manassas
Nicecream, Arlington
Swirlie's Soft-Serve, Manassas
Tilly's Ice Cream, Stafford
Woody's Ice Cream, Fairfax
This list was made according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites. If you feel we missed one, kindly email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
