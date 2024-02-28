Batteries In Charging Scooter Caused DC Fire That Critically Injured 1, Displaced 23: Officials

DC Fire and EMS investigators say that Tuesday's fire in the basement of a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street NW was caused by a charger, prompting them to issue warnings to the community.

It is the second-such fire recently reported in DC.

The fire left one person hospitalized in critical condition, and several family pets had to be rescued by first responders. According to officials, at least 23 people were displaced by the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames and smoke coming from the building, and crews rescued one person inside who was taken by paramedics to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to fire investigators, the scooter "was powered by lithium-ion batteries that go into thermal runway and ignite with explosive force if improperly charged, overcharged, or charged with a knock-off device, resulting in a serious fire."

"Lithium-ion batteries are a fact of life," officials posted online. They can be found in many devices we use daily, but improper use or damage can lead to tragedy."

Several units have been deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

