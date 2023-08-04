Bank Robbing Imposter Who Threatened To Blow Up Tellers With Bomb In DC Convicted: Feds

District resident Mark Stubblefield was found guilty on all counts for robbing and threatening to blow up the Truist Bank branch at Dupont Circle in Northwest DC.

On Oct. 20, 2022, prosecutors say that Stubblefield disguised himself and marched into the bank on Connecticut Avenue NW, where he threatened to blow up bank tellers while demanding cash.

Fearing for their lives, the tellers complied, and minutes later, Stubblefield walked out of the building with $10,000. He headed south on Connecticut Avenue before getting on a Metrobus while sporting a DC Department of Transportation uniform.

He evaded police investigators and escaped that day, officials said, though his freedom was not long lived.

The subsequent investigation led police to surveillance video from a nearby business and the Metrobus, which captured Stubblefield’s face, leading police right to him. He was arrested and has been held since.

Stubblefield was found guilty of robbery while armed and making felony threats. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

