Bank Robber Is Calm, Cool, Collected Walking Out With Wad Of Cash In Downtown DC (VIDEO)

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department have released new video of the man who held up a bank with a brick in downtown Washington, DC and walked away with a handful full of cash in broad daylight.

The suspect brought a brick to a bank robbery. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a bank robbery Photo Credit: OfficialDCPolice
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who is wanted in connection to a bank robbery that was reported shortly before it closed on Tuesday, April 18 in the 1900 block of 8th Street NW.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the suspect entered the bank brandishing a brick that he placed in front of a teller. He then calmly slipped a note to the employee demanding cash, to which the teller complied, and the suspect walked out with a stack of money.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In the video, the suspect can be seen sporting a long-sleeved purple sweatshirt, sweats, and a mask that covered most of his head. No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

The bank robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or by sending a message to the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

