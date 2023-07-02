Balcony Comes Crashing Down On Car Outside DC Apartment (Photos)

No injuries were reported on Sunday, July 2, when the balcony collapsed and landed on the rear end of a Subaru Impreza that was parked downstairs.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 300 block of L Street NE at around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to investigate the incident, which caused only damage to the home and parked car.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Officials said that the building inspector was called to the scene to investigate.

