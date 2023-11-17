Babysitter Who Forced Children Into Sex Acts In DC Heading To Prison

District resident David Geddie was sentenced to 19 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for repeatedly sexually abusing children under the age of 12, federal authorities announced on Friday.

Prosecutors say that over the course of several months in 2021, Geddie acted as a babysitter for two 6 year olds and an 11 year old, who he preyed upon while taking care of them.

According to court documents, during that time, Geddie forced the children to perform sexual acts on him and forced his victims to do the same on each other. Following his arrest, he also admitted to sexually abusing the children, which he filmed.

In addition to his prison term, Geddie will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he lives, works, or studies, once he is released.

