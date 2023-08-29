Arlington Marine Among 3 Dead In Osprey Crash

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Spencer R. Collart, 21, of Arlington, and two others died in the Sunday, Aug. 27 crash on Melville Island, north of Darwin, around 9:30 a.m., military officials said.

The two other Marines killed in the crash were:

U.S. Marine Corps Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, of Illinois; and U.S. Marine Corps Major Tobin J. Lewis, 37, the executive officer of VMM-363 (REIN), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, of Colorado.

Three Marines remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition and two in stable condition. Seventeen others were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Collart enlisted in the Marine Corps on Oct. 26, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal on Feb. 1, 2023. He served in Pensacola, FL, and Jacksonville, NC, before arriving at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, HI.

Cpl Collart, an MV-22B crew chief, received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

