Apartment Fire Displaces 21 Overnight In Southeast DC

Twenty-one residents are seeking temporary housing after being displaced shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 5, by a fire in the 5200 block of D Street that proved tricky.

Officials said that the fire started on the first floor, though there was heavy smoke throughout all three stories of the building. Three residents were rescued using an aerial ladder and 10 others were saved by portable ladders or through a stairwell.

The firefighter’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

DC Fire and EMS personnel said that the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region are assisting the near two dozen displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

