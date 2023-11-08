A Few Clouds 60°

Ambulance Stolen In Southeast DC While Crew Was Responding To A Call

An ambulance was stolen in Southeast DC on Wednesday morning as its crew was responding to a call, officials confirm. 

DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS

 Photo Credit: @dcfireems
DC Fire and EMS personnel were on a call in the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE early on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when they got an unexpected surprise when their ride was stolen; however, the suspect didn't get far.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were able to quickly track down the stolen ambulance and returned it to its rightful home, while one person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

According to officials, the crew stayed on the call and treated the patient, who was unharmed in the incident and was transported to an area hospital by an American Medical Response team, which had already been called to the area.

Information about the arrest has not been released by the department.

