Avalanche Kills DC Man Skiing At National Park Where He Worked

Eric Walter, who was alone, was believed to have triggered the avalanche on a southern slope of Jenny Creek, around 1 p.m. on May 4, the National Park Service confirmed.

A park ranger used a spotting scope to look for survivors in the area where the avalanche occurred, when he found a pair of skis — one vertical and one lying flat on the surface — along with an orange bag in a debris field, the NPS said.

The park’s mountaineering rangers were dispatched with the park’s contracted helicopter, and conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the area, then landed to configure for a short-haul operation.

Two rangers with basic life support equipment were inserted via short-haul to the scene. Upon reaching the scene it was determined that the skier had died. He was later identified as Walter.

According to his obituary, Walter studied environmental science at UMD and loved the outdoors. A former Eagle Scout, Walter would go on to become a "committed outdoor adventurer" exploring Alaska with his husky, Fin, his obit reads.

"His enthusiasm for the outdoors was contagious, and he enjoyed teaching others how to get out and have fun in every season."

Services were held in Bowie, MD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.