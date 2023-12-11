85-Year-Old Man Accused Of Murdering Elderly Wife In Northwest DC Apartment: MPD

Steven Schwartz has been accused of fatally stabbing Sharron Hilda Schwartz on Sunday afternoon in their Corcoran Street home according to authorities.

The incident was called in at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street NW, where officers were called to investigate a reported stabbing.

Police say that officers found Sharron Schwartz inside an apartment suffering from serious injuries, while a man was also located inside the home with self-inflicted injuries.

It was not specified whether Steven Schwartz was the man found with self-inflicted wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation, where the Schwartz ultimately died. The man's condition was not available on Monday night.

According to investigators, Steven Schwartz was identified as a likely suspect, and he has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

No additional details were provided by the department.

