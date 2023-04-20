A Few Clouds 65°

25-Year-Old Gunned Down In Northwest DC: Metropolitan Police

A person was found dead late on Wednesday night in Northwest DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the fatal shooting.
Zak Failla
Officers were called shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW, where they found Southeast DC resident Raymond Carter III, 25, unconscious.

Police say that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene of the shooting, and pronounced Carter dead. His body has since been taken tot he Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or sending a message to the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

