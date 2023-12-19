Overcast and Breezy 42°

$20 Gets Ice Pick Bandit 30 Months Behind Bars For DC Armed Robbery

The District teen who used an ice pick to hold up two contractors behind a Northwest DC restaurant is going to spend time behind bars, federal authorities announced.

Kevin Diaz was found guilty at trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/AgnosticPreachersKid
Zak Failla
Twenty dollars will land Kevin DIaz, 19, in prison for 30 months after he put the fear of God into two workers while brandishing a curious weapon, federal prosecutors say.

According to court documents, in April, a construction worker and roofer arrived near the 1600 block of Lamont Street NW to begin remodeling and repair work at the business when they were approached by Diaz, who was wielding an ice pick.

Diaz then claimed to be a member of the 18th Street Gag, demanded money and threatened to kill the worker, who did not comply, at which point he turned his attention onto the roofer.

Again brandishing the ice pick, Diaz demanded money, and the roofer, "scared for his life," prosecutors said, went to his truck, pulled out $20 and gave it to Diaz, who then left.

The Metropolitan Police Department was then notified, and Diaz's distinctive haircut and outfit made him stand out, they said, and he was arrested within the hour.

Diaz was found guilty at a trial in October of: 

  • Robbery;
  • Assault with intent to commit robbery;
  • Two counts of felony threats.

He had been held in custody since his arrest.

