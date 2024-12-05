Fair 36°

Virginia Teacher Charged After Allegedly Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student On Playground: Police

A teacher at R. Dean Kilby Elementary School in Woodbridge is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old student on the school playground, authorities said.

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department concluded their investigation on Wednesday, Dec. 4 into the incident, which occurred on Oct. 29 at the elementary school located on Horner Road.

According to investigators, Dana Farber, 51, of Manassas, forcibly grabbed the student by the arms during an incident at the playground, and the child later reported minor injuries to their parents, prompting the investigation.

Farber has been charged with assault and battery and was released on a court summons. 

A court date is pending, officials said.

