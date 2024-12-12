Swastika, Inappropriate Images Found Inside Classroom At Virginia High School: Police

The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer on Monday, Dec. 11, according to the Prince William County Police Department, and the officer discovered the symbols drawn on a partition inside the classroom, police said.

The markings, which included the swastika and other inappropriate images, did not contain threats directed at students or staff, authorities noted.

No other vandalism was reported elsewhere on school grounds.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine who is responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince William County Police investigators.

