Stalker Accused Of Sexually Assault Barber Shop Employee In Woodbridge, Police Say

Woodbridge resident Jose Walter Molina Castro was arrested this week following an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 55-year-old employee at Clipper Barber Shop.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the barber shop to investigate after a female employee accused Molina Castro of inappropriately touching her inside the business.

The woman was able to get free from Molina Castro, and notified a co-worker before he fled the shop; however, Molina Castro was not done with his alleged victim.

Investigators say that following the incident, Molina Castro continued to reach out to the woman from multiple phone numbers, even after she demanded he stop contacting her.

Molina Castro was ultimately identified as a suspect, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual assault and stalking. On Friday, bond info for Molina Castro was unavailable, and his next court appearance was pending.

