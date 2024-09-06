Fair 69°

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control And Being Struck By Truck In Woodbridge

Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a motorcyclist who lost control and was struck by a Mack truck in Prince William County on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Prince William County Police are investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Woodbridge resident Melanie Ruby Morales, 23, has been identified as the rider who was killed after sliding and being run over by a Triangle man driving a Roll-off Dumpster truck.

According to the Prince William Police Department, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Morales was traveling west on Old Bridge Road near Occoquan Road at a high rate of speed when the operator "lost control and separated from the motorcycle before sliding under and being run over by a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Investigators say that speed is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

