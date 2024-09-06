Speeding Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control And Being Struck By Truck In Woodbridge

Woodbridge resident Melanie Ruby Morales, 23, has been identified as the rider who was killed after sliding and being run over by a Triangle man driving a Roll-off Dumpster truck.

According to the Prince William Police Department, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Morales was traveling west on Old Bridge Road near Occoquan Road at a high rate of speed when the operator "lost control and separated from the motorcycle before sliding under and being run over by a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Investigators say that speed is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.