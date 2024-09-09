Man Wanted For Abducting 19-Year-Old In Woodbridge Before Returning Her To Family: Police

Marco Tulio, 21, is the subject of an investigation after a bizarre abduction on Sunday night in Woodbridge.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 8, where the 19-year-old and a friend were followed by another driver, later determined to be Hernandez, who was described as "an acquaintance."

At one point, the vehicles stopped, Hernandez allegedly got out and forced his victim into his vehicle.

Investigators say that her friend then notified the 19-year-old's family , who contacted the police.

While probing the incident, the victim returned to their home with a family member.

According to police, it is believed Hernandez drove his victim to a nearby parking lot before then subsequently dropping her off at another family member's home.

No injuries were reported. The motive for the abduction is unclear.

Arrest warrants were issued and the Woodbridge resident is now wanted for abduction and assault and battery.

He has not been located as of Monday, Sept. 9.

Hernandez was described as being a Hispanic man who is approximately 5-foot-8 weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

