Man Arrested After Attempting To Strike Officer With Stolen Vehicle In Woodbridge, Police Say

A 29-year-old Woodbridge man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly fleeing officers and attempting to strike one with a stolen vehicle in a busy shopping center just days before Christmas, authorities said.

Jorge Ariel Pereira

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Police responded to a parking lot in the 2800 block of Potomac Mills Circle shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 after receiving a notification about a stolen vehicle out of Pennsylvania, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.

The unoccupied vehicle was located in the lot, and officers set up surveillance. 

Shortly after, Jorge Ariel Pereira, his female acquaintance, and two children entered the vehicle and attempted to drive off.

When officers initiated a stop, Pereira reportedly accelerated toward an officer, nearly striking them, police said, though no injuries were reported.

Pereira fled the lot, leading police on a chase that ended when the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in DC.

Following an investigation, Pereira was arrested at his home on Lord Culpeper Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Charges against Pereira include:

  • Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;
  • Two counts of felony child neglect;
  • Felony eluding;
  • Possession of stolen property.

Pereira is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

