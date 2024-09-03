Man Accused Of Attempted Rape, Sexual Battery Of Minor In Woodbridge: Police

Arturo Reyes turned himself in to police following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct that concluded on Friday, Aug. 30, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, between November 2018 and November 2019, when the victim was under the age of 15, Reyes is accused of sexually assaulting a person known to him on more than one occasion.

The crimes were recently reported, prompting the investigation, which led to Reyes' arrest after he surrendered to officers without incident.

Reyes was charged with two counts of attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties. He was being held without bond pending his court date.

